Amitabh Bachchan Aces Millennial Fashion In Quirky Hoodie-Salwar Look

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B posted a picture collage of his looks

The actor has a super busy schedule ahead

He is currently seen hosting KBC 13

Amitabh Bachchan has won the hearts of several moviegoers with his stellar acting skills and magnetic personality. But there's something more about this Bollywood superstar that keeps him in our hearts rent-free. Big B is a style icon too. The actor loves to show off his unique style on social media pages. Who can dress up in a hoodie, a vest and salwar pants and still look fashionable? Well, Amitabh Bachchan can pull off that look with ease. Sending his fans into a tizzy, the veteran actor showed up in such a mixed set of clothes. He also wore a pair of white sneakers with it. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Salwaar, banyan aur hoodie .. fashion ki toh [Salwaar, vest and hoodie... what with fashion]." His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped laughing emojis on his post.

This isn't the first time that Big B is giving us such a unique style statement. He often entertains his Instafam with a good dose of quirky fashion. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan flaunted his fractured toe with a pair of fluorescent accented shoes. The actor wrote in his caption, "Sab keh rahe, pehnave ka statement tum de rahe ho, arey bhaiya, vyetha jo ho rahe, uske baare mein tum soch hi nahi rahe ho [No sooner did my little toe break than a line of canvas shoes flooded in. Everyone praises my fashionable statements. But no one is thinking about the pain]."

Amitabh Bachchan also turned his back on his fans. But wait. He did that only to flash his shoes. "In show business, you never show your back to the audience...Unless you are wanting to show something else," he wrote in the caption.

Amitabh Bachchan isn't new to the fashion game. Bollywood's Shahenshah once shared a collage of old photos. In one, he is a gentleman in a three-piece suit. Next, he swapped this formal mien to show off a tropical look. Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, "Would be so nice to be back to such days but…"

So what do you have to say about Amitabh Bachchan's uber-cool outings?