When Amitabh Bachchan Stood Up For Jaya Bachchan Keeping Her Maiden Name

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for over 50 years. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on June 3, 1973. But, did you know that Jaya Bachchan used her maiden name Bhaduri professionally long after their marriage? She was supported by her husband in this decision, who believed she was “more famous” as Bhaduri than a Bachchan. The actress' father, journalist Taroon Coomar Bhadhuri, shared in an article that Amitabh Bachchan once stood up for her in front of other people. “I remember one incident. After their marriage, Jaya was doing a film and when the posters appeared, her maiden name was billed. Someone, obviously trying to flatter Amitabh, said: ‘Why should this be? She should be billed as a Bachchan.' Amit promptly retorted: ‘Of course, she is a Bachchan, but you should know that in the industry and professionally, she is more famous as Jaya Bhaduri',” Taroon Coomar Bhadhuri wrote in a 1989 article for The Illustrated Weekly.

Taroon Coomar Bhadhuri also talked about Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's wedding. He revealed that the Bengali priest they hired for the wedding was against it. He wrote in the article, “The Bengali priest (who was located with great difficulty) at first protested against having to preside over a marriage between a Bengali brahmin (Jaya) and a non-Bengali non-brahmin (Amit). After a lot of hassles, this was sorted out. Amit went through all the rituals, offending no one, and the ceremony went on until early the next morning.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan share two kids - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. From Abhishek's marriage to actress Aishwarya Rai, Big B and Jaya Bachchan have a granddaughter named Aradhya Bachchan. Meanwhile, Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they have two kids, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. Next, he will share screen space with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.