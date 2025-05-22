When Aishwarya Rai In A Yellow Saree Took A Chariot To Cannes And Changed Everything

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted at Cannes Film Festival in 2002. Her entrance in a horse-drawn chariot marked a cultural milestone. The film "Devdas" premiered, showcasing Indian cinema to global audiences.

In the grand corridors of global cinema, few debuts have been as defining as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002.

It wasn't just a red carpet moment - it was a cultural milestone. Accompanied by her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aishwarya's Cannes debut marked the beginning of what would become a two-decade-long relationship with the prestigious festival.

That year, Devdas had its grand international premiere at Cannes, introducing global audiences to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent, emotionally charged adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's beloved novel.

Aishwarya's entrance was unforgettable. Arriving in a horse-drawn chariot, she set the tone for what would become an iconic moment.

Dressed in a sunshine-yellow Neeta Lulla saree, she looked every bit the Indian princess - regal, composed and radiant. Her look was simple yet striking: the saree was paired with minimal makeup, traditional kundan jewellery and her signature poise.

For many Indians watching from afar, it was a moment of pride. For the international press, it was a revelation. The Cannes red carpet had rarely seen Indian ethnic wear done with such elegance and impact.

More than two decades later, that 2002 moment still echoes in conversations, most recently during filmmaker Karan Johar's session at the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes.

Reflecting on his early memories of the festival, KJo recalled being at the Cannes Film Festival with his father, the legendary producer Yash Johar, to promote Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The film had just been sold at the market for $5,000-"a humble beginning," as Karan described it - but what stayed with him was the excitement around Devdas.

"It was also the year that Devdas had a beautiful screening," Karan said. "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh were on the red carpet. And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is literally the queen of Cannes. Every time she's here, she creates such a huge amount of media energy and excitement. And she's here again. It's just wonderful that I remember that so clearly," he added.

Devdas' Cannes premiere was not just about cinematic prestige. It also kick-started Aishwarya's journey as one of Cannes' most recognisable and celebrated faces.

In the years that followed, she would return almost every year, representing both Indian cinema and global beauty brand L'Oreal as their ambassador.

From ball gowns to dramatic couture to sleek Indian silhouettes, Aishwarya's Cannes looks have consistently been the talk of the town. Fashion houses from around the world, from Elie Saab to Michael Cinco, have vied to dress her and her red carpet appearances have often dominated headlines globally.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Aishwarya once again turned heads at Cannes - this time in a classic Manish Malhotra creation.

She sported an embroidered ivory saree with a long 'pallu' and a flowing lace train. The actress completed her look with a layered ruby necklace.

ICYDK, Aishwarya attended the premiere of filmmaker Oliver Hermanus' historical drama The History of Sound, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor.