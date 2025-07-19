When Ahaan Panday Grooved To <i>Saat Samundar Par</i> With Cousin Ananya Panday

The Internet is abuzz with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's crackling debut in Saiyaara. Goes without saying that several throwback videos are now resurfacing, one of them is when Ahaan Panday burnt the dance floor with his cousin, actor Ananya Panday, at Alanna Panday's wedding.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday is Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's nephew, hence Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday's cousin.

Ahaan Panday made his big Bollywood debut yesterday with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, opposite model-turned-actor Aneet Padda.

A throwback video is making the rounds again on social media where Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday had burnt the dance floor at Ahaan's sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday's wedding with longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray, who is an American filmmaker and photographer.

In the viral video, Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday were seen dancing to Saat Samundar Paar from Sunny Deol's 1992 film Vishwatma.

Chunky Panday too was seen joining the duo and shaking a leg.

How The Internet Reacted

The comments section was flooded with loving messages for Ahaan Panday after the dance video went viral.

One person wrote, "Ahaan is a fantastic dancer, can't take my eyes off him so so good yaar."

While someone else mentioned, "Seriously, Ahaan will be worth the next Bollywood star... look, man, he set the floor on fire."

Other comments included, "This guy's expressions were bang on..so involved in dancing", and "Okay, I must say Ahaan does have charm. He was glowing on that floor."

In A Nutshell

An old video of Ahaan Panday dancing the night away with cousin Ananya Panday is making the rounds again. The Internet was impressed with his killer dance moves as they flooded the comments section with a lot of love.

