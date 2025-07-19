Who Are Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda? All You Need To Know About The Gen Z Stars Of <i>Saiyaara</i>

Mohit Suri's latest film, Saiyaara, released in theatres on Friday. The film introduced audiences to the two talented newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The romance drama had an impressive start at the box office and earned Rs 20 crore on its opening day.

Saiyaara featured Ahaan and Aneet as two passionate lovers who face euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond. Ever since the film's release, the leading duo has been garnering praise for their performance from fans and critics alike.

If you are curious to know more about the Saiyaara stars, here are some details about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Who is Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday is the son of businessman Chikki Panday and fitness coach and author Deanne Panday. Chikki Panday is actor Chunky Panday's brother. Ahaan and actress Ananya Panday are cousins. His sister, Alanna Panday, is a social media influencer.

Ahaan studied at Oberoi International School in Mumbai. Later, he studied Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film, and Television Production at the University of Mumbai, according to The Economic Times.

Before making his acting debut in Saiyaara, Ahaan worked as an assistant director on projects like Freaky Ali, Rock On 2, The Railway Men and Mardaani 2.

Beyond acting, Ahaan's passion lies in everything related to creative arts. He is a musician, composer, director, dancer and also has a keen interest in fashion and esports.

Who is Aneet Padda?

Aneet Padda was born in October 2002 to a middle-class working family in Amritsar.

She began working in advertisements as a model in her teenage years, according to the Hindustan Times. She continued modelling while pursuing a Bachelor's degree from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.

Aneet had a small role in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She gained wider attention for her role as Roohi Ahuja in the 2024 web series Big Girls Don't Cry.

An avid singer, Aneet released her first song titled Masoom in 2024. The same year, she appeared in a TV show, Yuva: Sapno Ka Safar, where she was credited as Aneet Kaur.

About Saiyaara

The plot of the film revolves around Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer and Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda, who is a budding journalist. As the story progresses, they find themselves entangled in a whirlwind romance, but several obstacles continue to come in their way. The musical romance is high on drama and ambition.

