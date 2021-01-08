When Abhishek Bachchan Was Scolded By Ajay Devgn After He Tested COVID-Positive

Ajay Devgn shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Abhishek Bachchan shared an epic anecdote on The Kapil Sharma Show from the time when he was COVID-positive. Abhishek and his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, were diagnosed with the coronavirus last year in July. On The Kapil Sharma Show, when Abhishek Bachchan made an appearance with Ajay Devgn, his friend and co-star of a few films, he revealed that the Singham actor scolded him after he got to know about his (Abhishek's) COVID-19 diagnosis. In a recent promo video, when host and comedian Kapil Sharma asked the duo on his show: "What did you do during the lockdown?" Abhishek hilariously said: "We did corona" and added: "He (Ajay) was the first to call me. He said, 'What is this? What is going on? How has this happened to you?'"

Abhishek then laughed and added: "Then I realised that five or six days before that, he'd come to meet me."

Ajay Devgn is also producing Abhishek Bachchan's new film The Big Bull, which will also star Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta.

The special episode featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will air on Sony TV this weened.

Watch the aforementioned promo video here:

Back in July, almost the entire Bachchan family tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11. Abhishek Bachchan's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter also tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after Big B and Abhishek announced their COVID-19 test results. Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows in Mumbai, including Jalsa, where the superstar currently lives with his family, were also sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at that time.

While Aishwarya returned home after testing negative for COVID-19 on July 27, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for the coronavirus on July 29. Abhishek Bachchan was discharged from the hospital after a 29-day stay.