What's Keeping Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaaya Busy

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of actress Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu, is one of the most popular celebrity kids in Bollywood. On Friday, Soha shared a photo on Instagram Stories, showing how her daughter was killing lockdown boredom. Wearing a printed green dress, 3-year-old Inaaya was seen trying to fix cut-outs of stars based on their shapes on a board. Concentrating on what is perhaps her most important task of the day, Inaaya appeared to be in no mood to look at the lens. Soha captioned the post, "Match the stars", with some star emoticons.

Soha has been regularly updating her followers about her family's activities during the lockdown. A few days ago, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress shared an adorable clip of Kunal and Inaaya creating an artwork. As the little one sees her father concentrate on the artwork, she leans forward to add her own strokes. After taking some inspiration from her father, Inaaya gets back to her own sketch. Soha captioned the clip, "Kick art your day."

Earlier, in another Instagram Story, Inaaya can be seen sitting on a chair, going through a book that has vibrant images printed on the pages. We can also spot colour pencils, a water bottle and some other stationery on the table.

On April 7, which was World Health Day, Soha also shared an important message with her Insta fam. Through a photograph, the actress highlighted the need to wear a mask. In the snap, Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore can be seen sharing a goofy moment with Inaaya, who is seated on Soha's lap. All three of them are wearing masks, with the little one trying to mimic her grandmother. Soha captioned the photo, "Show your love. Wear a mask."

Soha has been away from the big screen for some time now but she keeps entertaining her fans through such sweet Instagram posts. We can never seem to get enough of them.