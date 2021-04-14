Just A 'Chill Day' In The Life Of Inaaya. Pic Courtesy - Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared this image of Inaaya. (courtesy sakpataudi )

Actress Soha Ali Khan's Instagram is all things cute. And a large part of this cuteness quotient is thanks to her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The little one, much like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, has captured the Internet's heart with her adorable antics. On Wednesday, Soha made us all go "awwww" when she shared a picture of Inaaya. The three-year-old can be seen sitting in a chair, going through a book. The table in front also has a set of colour pencils, pens, a water bottle and some other stationery. In her pyjamas and hair tied up in a ponytail, Inaaya seems extremely engrossed in her work. Given Soha's love for books, we are not surprised that her daughter loves reading too. Soha captioned the photo, "Chill Day."

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Earlier, Soha had shared another photo of Inaaya and their dog. The pic was captioned with a gif that read, "Sharing is caring," and shows Inaaya with a plate of finger sandwiches. She seems ready to share the snack with her pet.

A while back, the actress shared some sweet pictures of her family. Our favourite is this lovely picture of Inaaya interacting with her grandmother, iconic actress Sharmila Tagore. Sitting on her mother's lap, Inaaya is seen making a face at her granny, who also does the same. All three of them are wearing masks. Soha captioned the image, "Show your love. Wear a mask."

On the occasion of Easter, Soha posted a picture featuring the little munchkin and herself in the garden. "Happy Hoppy Easter! To new beginnings," she wrote. Actress Sahana Goswami asked, "Treasure hunt?" with a bunch of heart-eye emoticons.

Here are some photos of the mother-daughter duo you just cannot afford to miss.

Soha also shared a video of her husband Kunal Kemmu flying a kite with their daughter. Soha and Kunal have been married since 2015.

They are the cutest, aren't they?