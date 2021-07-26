What Vidya Balan Wanted To Say But Didn't To An Actress Who Dissed Her Style

Vidya Balan shared this image. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan, who often talks about her ordeal with body shaming, outfit shaming and has touched upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity and more, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, talked about how she was once told something about her dressing sense by an actress. "One actress, I remember told me something about my dressing sense. I wanted to turn around and tell her, 'First, why don't you focus on your acting'?" said Vidya Balan. The actress added that she was "stunned" on hearing what she was told and added, "Jab unhone mujhse yeh kaha (When she said this to me), I was so stunned that she had the gall to say something like that to me because it's none of her business and I came out feeling like 'what just happened'."

The actress recalled that she told herself that talking about clothes is very easy. "And then I thought to myself, 'Kapdo ke baare mein baat karna bohot aasaan hai, actor agar ho toh thodi si acting bhi kar lo (It is easy to talk about clothes, but if you are an actor, then at least act a little)," Vidya recalled during the interview.

The actress has her own signature way of giving it back to trolls. Watch this video before you claim that the actress only wears Indian outfits. She wrote in her caption: "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!"

ICYMI, this is the Instagram reel we are talking about:

Vidya Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film Parineeta, is best-known for featuring in movies such as The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Guru, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and the Shakuntala Devi biopic, among others. She was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Sherni, which released on Amazon Prime Video last month.