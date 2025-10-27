What The Cast Of <i>Mohabbatein</i> Is Up To, 25 Years Later

If you rewind to October 2000, the moment when Mohabbatein hit theatres, it wasn't just another film - it became the love anthem for dreamers.

With its grand campus romance, sweeping choreography and three love stories wrapped around the battle between discipline and desire, it cemented itself as the idealistic blueprint many young hearts clung to: "Mar bhi jaaye, pyar wale... mit bhi jaaye, yaar wala... zinda rehti hai unki Mohabbatein..."

All these years later, exactly 25 years on, it's time to check in on where the cast of this Aditya Chopra spectacle has landed.

Amitabh Bachchan

The stern Principal Narayan Shankar remains one of his most iconic roles. After a period of box-office uncertainty, Mohabbatein reinforced how he could carry a large ensemble while driving the emotional core.

These days, Bachchan is still active in films and television. He recently appeared in titles like Section 84 (2025) and Hasmukh Pighal Gaya (2025) and is lined up for high-profile projects including Aankhen 2, Brahmastra 2, The Bull (2027) and The Intern (2026). He also continues as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.

Shah Rukh Khan

Raj Aryan Malhotra may have raised the bar for romance in Mohabbatein, and Shah Rukh Khan has spent the decades since redefining what a Bollywood hero can be.

His most recent major credits include Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023), Dunki (2023) and a cameo in Tiger 3 (2023). On the horizon: King (2026), Pathaan 2 (2028) and an untitled project alongside his daughter Suhana.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya's portrayal of Megha, Narayan's daughter, whose love story ignites the film's central conflict, left an indelible mark.

The actress has since built a global brand, a Cannes veteran and a body of work that transcends borders. Her last major outing was Ponniyin Selvan II.

Uday Chopra

In Mohabbatein, Uday played Vikram "Vicky" Kapoor, one of the three young hopefuls breaking the rules in Gurukul.

After Dhoom 3 (2013), he stepped away from acting and now operates largely behind the scenes. Based in the US, he works with YRF Entertainment in production, oversight of web-series (such as The Romantics (2023), Mandala Murders (2025) and AKKA (2025)), and is slowly charting a new creative role off-camera.

Jugal Hansraj

Jugal played Sameer Sharma, the boy quietly in love, in Mohabbatein. As of 2025, he's reportedly settled in the US, married investment banker Jasmine Dhillon in 2014, and has pivoted into writing.

With a young-adult fantasy trilogy underway: The Coward and the Sword (2022), The Jewel of Nisawa (2024) and a third book announced for 2026, he's given the screen a break and posts singing videos on Instagram to keep fans engaged.

Kim Sharma

Kim played Sanjana in Mohabbatein and delivered the memorable line: "Koi pyar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare ... koi tumko badal ke pyar kare, toh woh pyar nahin woh sauda kare ... aur saheba, pyar mein sauda nahin hota ... right?"

In recent years, she has avoided the celebrity glare - reportedly running a brand-strategy startup, occasionally working in South Indian films.

Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill, who was cast as Karan Choudhary in the film, has had one of Hindi cinema's most consistent runs. After Mohabbatein, he appeared in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, My Name Is Khan, Judgemental Hai Kya and Special 26.

In 2025, he was seen in the Punjabi film Maa Jaye (August), and has multiple projects in the pipeline-Punia Ki Duniya, Operation Safed Sagar (TV), Laila Manju, Badlapur 2.

Preeti Jhangiani

Preeti appeared as Kiran in Mohabbatein, the girl whose heart was rooted in devotion. She later married actor-turned-director Parvin Dabas and is a mother to two children, Jaiveer and Dev.

In recent interviews, she's spoken about how, after the film, she signed numerous projects that didn't take off, and currently, she explores OTT work alongside family life.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita made her film debut as Ishika in Mohabbatein and won the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year - Female. After films like Zeher (2005) and Cash (2007), she ventured into reality shows - Bigg Boss 3 (2009), Bigg Boss OTT (runner-up 2021) and others. She has also launched a successful interior design business.

Recent appearances include The Tenant (2023) and music videos.