What Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Wrote In Her Birthday Wish For Ankita Lokhande

Shweta Singh Kirti with Ankita Lokhande. (courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

Highlights Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday

Shweta Singh posted a picture with Ankita on Instagram

"Happy Birthday to the lady I adore," wrote Shweta Singh Kirti

Ankita Lokhande, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday, received a special wish from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant were co-stars in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Shweta Singh Kirti, sharing a belated birthday greeting for the TV star, wrote in her caption: "Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. Happy birthday Ankita." Replying to the post, Ankita commented: "You have always stood by my side di! So as me ... You are strength, a navigator who definitely directs me home. Love you eternally."

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's post here:

Ankita Lokhande, who celebrated her birthday with her family and her boyfriend Vicky Jain , along with friends Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit among others, shared a video from the festivities and she wrote: "Thank you everyone got all the good wishes. Happiness is letting go of what you assume your life is supposed to be like right now, and sincerely appreciating it for everything that it is. So, relax. You are enough. You have enough. You do enough. Breath deep... Let go and just live right now in this moment."

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after starring in the daily show Pavitra Rishta. His career trajectory included hits as well critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. Sushant died in June this year.

Ankita Lokhande has featured in TV shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others. She was last seen in Baaghi, which starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.