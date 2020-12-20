How Ankita Lokhande's Boyfriend Vicky Jain And Friends Lit Up Her Birthday Party

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Highlights Ankita posted a video from her birthday bash

Rashami Desai and Aparna Dixit were also present at the party

"Birthday Celebration... Thank you everyone," wrote Ankita

Ankita Lokhande occupied a spot on the list of trends, courtesy a video, which happens to be from her birthday party. Ankita, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday, shared a video from her birthday bash, which was attended by her boyfriend Vicky Jain, and a few close friends from the TV industry including Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit among others. For her special day, Ankita Lokhande picked a golden sequined dress and she looked stunning as ever. The actress' parents were also present at the birthday party. Sharing a video from the party, Ankita wrote: "Birthday celebration... Thank you everyone."

See the video here:

On Saturday, the actress shared pictures from her early birthday celebrations and she wrote: "Wishes and dreams."

The actress also celebrated her birthday with underprivileged kids and shared a video on Instagram. "The giving of love is an education in itself," she wrote.

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Last year, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.