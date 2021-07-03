What Shilpa Shetty Wrote After Getting Her Second Dose Of Vaccine

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty is fully vaccinated now

She shared a video from the session on Instagram

"Pehle vaccine ka dose lo, phir pose karo," she wrote

Shilpa Shetty, who received her second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, shared a video on her social media profile. In the video, Shilpa can be seen getting vaccinated. She added a caption along with her video that read: "Pehle vaccine ka dose lo, phir pose karo ." She added in her video, "Done with my second vaccination dose today. Please book your appointments and get vaccinated at the earliest." In May, Shilpa Shetty's entire family except her had contracted the virus. She was the only one who tested negative but nearly everyone else in her family were affected, including her little daughter Samisha, son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra. Her mother Sunanda Shetty also tested positive as did Raj's parents, and two staff members. They recovered after a few days.

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

The actress married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra and last year, they made a surprise announcement on social media, in which they revealed the arrival of the latest addition to the Kundra family - a baby daughter named Samisha.

In terms of work, she was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. Shilpa is also seen in the fourth season of Super Dancer.

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.