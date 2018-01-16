What Shah Rukh Khan Did When Stuck In Traffic

Highlights
- "Traffic maketh you a photo editor," wrote Shah Rukh
- "...besides late for work..." he added
- Shah Rukh Khan wrote all of this with a selfie
Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work... pic.twitter.com/xlvHKY93Xf— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2018
Well, Shah Rukh Khan does not really deal with gridlocks too well and the superstar being a superstar, has his ways to come up with easy solutions. One time in 2016, unable to handle traffic on his way back from work, he flew his way back to Mannat - yes, you read that correct. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the actor wrote: "Couldn't take the traffic so flying back from work. The dimples r because I don't have to worry about finding restrooms along the way." Problem solved.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he features as a dwarf and co-stars with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero releases on December 21.