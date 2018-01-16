What Shah Rukh Khan Did When Stuck In Traffic

"Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work..." tweeted Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, a fan of selfies (proof is on his Instagram profile) made the best use of his time when he was stuck in traffic recently. Blame the Mumbai traffic that the 52-year-old superstar got late for work but he did get to practice his photo-editing skills. Stuck in traffic, Shah Rukh tweeted a selfie, saying: "Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work..." Shah Rukh was perhaps on his way to the sets of Zero. In one of his previous posts, he had mentioned how he goes overboard with filters if his daughter Suhana is not around to supervise but it looks like Shah Rukh has also learnt a thing or two about photo processing. Good job, King Khan!
 

Well, Shah Rukh Khan does not really deal with gridlocks too well and the superstar being a superstar, has his ways to come up with easy solutions. One time in 2016, unable to handle traffic on his way back from work, he flew his way back to Mannat - yes, you read that correct. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the actor wrote: "Couldn't take the traffic so flying back from work. The dimples r because I don't have to worry about finding restrooms along the way." Problem solved.
 


However, traffic or not, Shah Rukh loves to drive around Mumbai with his favourite travel buddy, his youngest son four-year-old AbRam. Videos of Shah Rukh driving around in his convertible BMW went crazy viral in February last year, when a camp pf netizens loved it, a section of the Internet pointed out that he appeared to show lack of awareness for AbRam's safety. Later that year, AbRam was spotted yet again on a drive around Mumbai, standing up through the sunroof.
 


Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he features as a dwarf and co-stars with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero releases on December 21.
 

