What Sameera Reddy Would Tell Her Teenage Self 'Who Stammered And Was On The Heavier Side'

Sameera Reddy, who often shares inspiring posts about body positivity, took a trip down memory lane on the occasion of Throwback Thursday and met her teenage self. On Instagram, Sameera shared a photo from her teenage days, when used to stammer and "was on the heavier side." Sameera, who is now a mother of son Hans and a daughter Nyra, said that being bullied in her younger days, she would like to teach her kids to be more "accepting": "Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences."

Sameera also added a message she would like to tell her teenage self: "Not everyone is the same. It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect." In an earlier post in 2019, Sameera had shared the same photo of her teenage self and written: "So much pressure to look good and feel accepted especially as a teen!"

Reflecting on her own thoughts, Sameera added: "But looking back haven't we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I'd like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate."

In a 2019 post, Sameera Reddy featured in headlines for speaking about battling body image issues after her first pregnancy. She said that she "disappeared" for the fear of being judged by the world.

Sameera Reddy is known for starring in films such as Darna Mana Hai, De Dana Dan, Oru Naal Varum, Fool & Final, among others. She was last seen in Varadhanayaka.