'What Relationship?' Disha Patani's Reaction When Asked About Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who are reportedly dating, have never addressed the rumours about their relationship. However, during a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 27-year-old actress was asked about her relationship with her Baaghi 2 co-star. Disha was asked, "You've often been spotted with Tiger Shroff, yet he doesn't acknowledge your relationship?" Disha gave a cryptic response and said, "What relationship?" Disha and Tiger are frequently spotted together at eateries in Mumbai. Last year, the actors were spotted at a cafe in Mumbai together, where Tiger came to Disha's defense when the actress was mobbed by a bunch of fans.

Both the actors frequently occupy a spot on the list of trends for their Instagram exchange. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff also comment on Disha's Instagram posts frequently. Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ali Abbaz Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, starring Salman Khan, in which she played the role of a trapeze artiste. She will next be seen in the thriller Malang, in which she co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff, in the pipeline.

Tiger's last release was War co-starring Hrithik Roshan, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. He also starred in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. The actor has Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, in the pipeline.