What Rashmika Mandanna's 'Cheat Day' Looks Like

Image was shared by Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: monajsingh)

Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post might be the most relatable content on the Internet today. On Wednesday, the Pushpa actor uploaded an adorable image of herself with a plate full of desserts. In the picture, Rashmika, dressed in a white top and spectables, can be seen making a funny face while holding a plate of dessert. Along with the picture, Rashmika revealed that on her cheat days, she always orders desserts before her main course, a habit, her friends find to be "super weird." In her caption, the actress wrote, "You know, on my cheat days I always have to order desserts first before actually my main meal ok.. and a lot of my friends find this super weird..so I just wanted to understand.. if this is just me or any one of you also do this."

A few days back, Rashmika treated her fans to a cute image of herself cuddling her pet dog Aura. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen lying on the floor with her pet aura in her arms. Rashmika is dressed in her casual best and looks lovely. Sharing the image, the actress wrote in the caption, "She just makes everything better."

A few days back, Rashmika Mandanna wrapped the shooting of her much-awaited film Animal. The actress shared pictures featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor and the crew on Instagram. The opening frame features Rashmika and Ranbir smiling for a selfie. In the next one, Rashmika is sharing the frame with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the last two photos, we get a glimpse of the team Animal. Along with the album, Rashmika wrote, “#Animal… pieces of my heart.” Actor Rohit Suresh Saraf replied with a red heart. Fans too have showered love on Rashmika Mandanna in the comments section.

Animal will be released in theatres on August 11. Before Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Arjun Reddy in Telugu and its remake Kabir Singh in Hindi.