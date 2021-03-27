What Priyanka Chopra Tweeted About Her Next Bollywood Film. Two Words

Priyanka Chopra with Danielle Jonas at the Grammys 2020 (courtesy daniellejonas)

Busy star Priyanka Chopra had some free time in between shots and decided to host a Q & A session with her Twitter family. Good for us because now we know Priyanka Chopra is all set for a new movie - a Bollywood project this time. Yay! On Friday evening, when a fan asked Priyanka Chopra about her Next Bollywood movie, instead of revealing details about the project, she just said two words: "Next year." And we can't wait! The 38-year-old actress' last Hindi film was Netflix project The White Tiger, which she also produced. Ahead of that, she starred in Shonali Bose's biographical drama The Sky Is Pink. Before that, in Bollywood, Priyanka played the role of a cop in 2016 movie Jai Gangaajal.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's tweet here:

Priyanka Chopra is never not working. In Hollywood, she had a new Hollywood release in We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra recently completed the shooting schedule of her new movie Text For You in London. Her upcoming projects also include the fourth Matrix movie.

Apart from movies, Priyanka Chopra's several ventures keep her busy. She recently launched her memoir Unfinished, which is already a New York Times Bestseller.She also recently appeared on Oprah Winfrey's talk show Super Soul. Just a day ago, Priyanka Chopra launched a brand new eatery - an Indian restaurant named Sona - in New York.

Priyanka Chopra, we are waiting for "next year."