What Priyanka Chopra Posted For Arpita Khan On Her Birthday

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra extended birthday greetings to Arpita
- She shared an old picture of herself and Arpita on her Instagram story
- "Always wish the best for you," Priyanka wrote
First, happy birthday, Arpita Khan. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan turned 32 today and celebrated her special day with her family. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who shares a good bond with Salman Khan as well as Arpita, on Tuesday, extended birthday greetings to her. Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture of herself and Arpita on her Instagram story to wish her on her birthday. She complemented the picture with an adorable birthday greeting for Arpita Khan. "Happy birthday Arpita Khan. May today and everyday be filled with love and light. Always wish the best for you," she wrote along with the picture.
Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for Arpita Khan here:
Earlier in the day, Arpita Khan's husband, actor Aayush Sharma, dedicated a special Instagram post to her birthday. He shared two loved-up pictures featuring himself and Arpita Khan on Instagram. He complemented the pictures with some sweet words for Arpita. "Happy birthday you mad one .. always be the wild spirited person you have always been," he wrote. "You are one of a kind and trust me there is nobody in this world who can replicate the love and happiness you can spread. Stay blessed always," he added.
Check out Aayush Sharma's post here:
Arpita Khan got married to Aayush Sharma in November 2014. The couple got married in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace. Arpita Khan welcomed her first child - son Ahil - in 2016. She later gave birth to her daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019. Ayat's birthday coincides with mamu Salman Khan's birthday.
In terms of work, Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film LoveYatri. The film was produced by Salman Khan. He will next be seen Lalit Butani's Kwatha.