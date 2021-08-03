What Priyanka Chopra Posted For Arpita Khan On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Highlights Priyanka Chopra extended birthday greetings to Arpita

She shared an old picture of herself and Arpita on her Instagram story

"Always wish the best for you," Priyanka wrote

First, happy birthday, Arpita Khan. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan turned 32 today and celebrated her special day with her family. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who shares a good bond with Salman Khan as well as Arpita, on Tuesday, extended birthday greetings to her. Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture of herself and Arpita on her Instagram story to wish her on her birthday. She complemented the picture with an adorable birthday greeting for Arpita Khan. "Happy birthday Arpita Khan. May today and everyday be filled with love and light. Always wish the best for you," she wrote along with the picture.

