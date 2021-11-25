What Keanu Reeves Said (Finally) About Claim That He And Winona Ryder Are Married

A file photo of Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. (Courtesy: AFP)

Highlights In 2018, Winona said in an interview: We actually got married in Dracula

Keanu had backed Winona up in the same interview

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' director Francis Ford Coppola also agreed

An urban legend about a nearly three-decade long Hollywood 'marriage' might just be true - at least, the folks involved agree that it is. Keanu Reeves is trending this week because he was asked about actress Winona Ryder's long-standing claim that the pair got married for real while filming a wedding scene for Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula. "We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are, Coppola says we are. So I guess we are married under the eyes of God," Keanu said in an interview with Esquire. So not legally binding, then?

Back in 2018, Winona Ryder told Entertainment Weekly that she was entirely certain the wedding scene in Bram Stoker's Dracula, shot in Romania, was a work of fiction. "We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married," she said. Keanu, who was part of the interview - they were promoting their new film Destination Wedding - backed Winona up, saying, "Oh my gosh, we're married."

Francis Ford Coppola agreed. Speaking to The Guardian the same year, he said, "In a sense when we were all done, we realised that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony." Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were cast as Jonathan and Mina Harker with Gary Oldman as Dracula.

Neither actor has ever been married (to anyone else, perhaps we should say). Keanu Reeves is dating visual artist Alexandra Grant and Winona Ryder has been in a relationship since 2011.

Meantime, the Keanu-ssance continues with the upcoming release of the fourth film in the Matrix series - The Matrix Resurrections. Not only does Keanu Reeves return as Neo, the film also thrillingly stars desi girl Priyanka Chopra.