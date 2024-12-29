Keanu Reeves' Rs 6.7 Lakh Rolex Stolen In Los Angeles, Found In Chile

Chilean authorities have recovered three watches, including a Rolex Submariner, that are believed to have been stolen from Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home in December 2023. The timepieces were part of a string of robberies targeting multiple victims. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the thefts, CNN reported.

The Rolex Submariner, engraved with Mr Reeves' name and a personalised message – "2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five" – was found during a police operation in eastern Santiago on Saturday. It is worth $9000 (Rs 6.7 lakh) according to the Rolex website. The recovery was part of a larger investigation into local robberies, where police also seized other valuable jewellery and watches.

In 2021, Mr Reeves famously gifted Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen who worked on John Wick: Chapter 4. Ironically, the John Wick films, in which Mr Reeves portrays a former hitman, begin with the character seeking revenge after his home is broken into, his dog is killed, and his possessions are stolen.

In another high-profile theft, a $4.5 million heist rocked the exclusive Doheny Estates neighborhood just north of Beverly Hills in July. Thieves stole a collection of luxury items, including 41 collectible designer watches from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Rolex, as well as several high-end handbags, CBS reported.

The homeowner, who chose to remain anonymous, reported that the suspects gained access to the property by shattering a large glass door, as per CBS News. Once inside, the thieves disabled the wifi, disrupting the surveillance cameras. However, an alarm was triggered, alerting the security company, which immediately dispatched a patrol unit.

By the time security arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene. Although the suspects disabled the gate camera, workers who were sitting outside the home at the time saw the burglars fleeing in a white Jeep SUV with dark-tinted windows and distinctive black rims. The workers managed to capture a video of the vehicle's license plate, but authorities later informed the homeowner that the plate had been reported as stolen.