Was Rolex Founder A Nazi Spy? MI5 Files Link Wilsdorf To Hitler

Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the renowned watch brand, Rolex, was an alleged Nazi spy, having strong sympathies for Adolf Hitler's regime, a report in The Telegraph has claimed. Citing previously classified documents at the National Archives, the report states that secret service agents wanted Wilsdorf blacklisted owing to his allegiances.

The World War II papers, stamped with MI5's civil service nickname, "Box 500", dating between 1941 and 1943, describe Wilsdorf as "most objectionable" and "suspected of espionage". Despite his status as a naturalised British citizen, the papers suggest that MI5 viewed Wilsdorf as a potential threat to Allied interests during World War II.

"Wilsdorf and his wife are majority shareholders, and he is suspected of espionage on behalf of the enemy," the report from 1943 highlighted.

A 1941 letter from the Blacklist Section of the Ministry of Economic Warfare stated it was desirable to review blacklisting Wilsdorf, but noted it may not be in the best interests at the moment. Wilsdorf's blacklisting may have hurt Rolex and a large amount of overseas trade with the Empire countries, the papers revealed.

The papers also suggest that Wilsdorf's offer of free Rolex watches to British prisoners of war (POWs) may have been motivated by publicity rather than patriotism.

“The fact Rolex offered watches to Allied POWs in German camps suggested Wilsdorf was on the right side of history,” Jose Perez, a horological historian who discovered the existence of the MI5 file told the publication.

“But, I believe it was a stunt to gain favour with the British government. It must also be considered that from 1941 to 1946, the import of Swiss watches to the UK was basically prohibited, so this might have been the proverbial killing of two birds with one stone: gain favour with the British and sell some watches in the process, even though payment was only due after the war.”

Rolex responds

Responding to the allegations, Rolex said it was well aware of the file in the National Archives and had constituted a team of historians for further research.

“Given the sensitivity of these allegations, we have already commissioned an independent, authoritative team of historians who are carrying out research into the exact role of Hans Wilsdorf during this period,” a spokesperson said.

Wilsdorf was born in Bavaria in 1881, but his parents died shortly afterwards. He landed in England in 1903, which at the time had virtually no formal immigration controls. Wilsdorf started making watches in Hatton Garden before registering the name Rolex and marrying British-born Florence Crotty.

In 1919, he shifted the company headquarters to Geneva, Switzerland. Wilsdorf died in 1960, leaving his ownership stake in Rolex to the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation, which continues to own the company and supports charitable causes.