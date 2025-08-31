Family Tragedy Brings Together Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan

A video and photos showing Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan visiting actor Allu Arjun at his home in Hyderabad, has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms. The visit was a gesture of condolence following the recent death of Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam.

The emotional visuals capture a moment of profound family solidarity, with Pawan Kalyan embracing a visibly emotional Allu Arjun and later his father, producer Allu Aravind, to offer his condolences.

Pawan Kalyan had returned from a political meeting in Visakhapatnam. Though his wife, Anna Lezhneva, had attended the funeral rites, Pawan Kalyan's personal presence, albeit a day later, was seen as a powerful and meaningful gesture.

Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of the late actor Allu Ramalingaiah and grandmother of Allu Arjun, passed away on Saturday, August 30, at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments.

Allu Kanakaratnam's funeral was held the same afternoon in Kokapet, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun was in Mumbai for a film shoot and returned to Hyderabad upon hearing the news.

Allu Kanakaratnam was Chiranjeevi's mother-in-law. Pawan Kalyan is Chiranjeevi's younger brother and he is known to be close to his sister-in-law Surekha. Allu Arjun is the son of Surekha's brother, producer Allu Aravind.

There have been rumours of a strained relationship between the two stars and their respective fan bases. For years, media and fans have speculated about a cold war within the 'Mega' family between the 'Konidela' and the 'Allu' families.

Tensions have reportedly been fuelled by fan wars on social media and, more recently, by political differences.

During the assembly election in Andhra Pradesh last year, Allu Arjun publicly supported his friend and YSRCP candidate, Silpa Ravi. This act intensified speculation of a rift, with fans of both stars engaging in heated debate online.

While Allu Arjun later clarified his support for his family and friends, regardless of political affiliation, the incident further highlighted the perceived divide.

