What Kareena Kapoor Did After Her Sons Asked Why Their Nannies Ate At A Different Table

When Kareena Kapoor is on the other side of a table, questions about Taimur and Jeh are bound to pop up and we are not complaining about it. Taimur and Jeh's nannies are equally popular on social media as they are often pictured by the paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor, during her recent conversation with The Indian Express, spilled the beans about her "family rule" that says the nannies eat with the kids at the same table. However, it was not like that initially. Kareena Kapoor revealed that one day she was asked by Taimur why his nanny sat at a different table while they had their meals. Kareena told the publication, "My boys' nannies are eating with them because that's just the way both Saif and I have addressed it, because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, 'Why are you sitting there? Sit here'".

Kareena Kapoor added, "This is the rule of the house because they look after my children. They are looking after them when I am working and they have to get the respect that Saif and I have." Kareena said, "We are all together most of the time and we travel together. They look after my children like their own and that is something that I cannot... I can't just oversee that."

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram feed is a treasure trove for family moments. A few days back, she shared some inside pictures from Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebrations. Saif is joined by his four kids - Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh in the picture. Kareena wrote in the caption, "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed..."

Here's a picture from Kareena's European holiday bucket. Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur can be seen having scrumptious breakfast. Kareena's caption read, "We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her web debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. She will share screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will stream on Netflix on 21 September, which marks Kareena Kapoor's birthday as well.