What Kajol Shared After Brother-In-Law Anil Devgan's Death

Actress Kajol shared a heartfelt note on Instagram after the death of her brother-in-law, filmmaker Anil Devgan, on Wednesday. Anil Devgan died on Monday. In her post, Kajol shared a picture from a Durga Puja pandal and wrote that the Devgan family won't be celebrating the festival this year. She also added that she "really needs" Maa Durga's blessing during this hard time. "No pujo this year but I know Maa watches over me year-round," wrote Kajol and added: "Really need her at this time." Ajay Devgn tweeted about brother Anil's death on Tuesday and shared that no prayer meet will be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn posted a photograph of his brother and wrote: "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF (Ajay Devgn FFilms) and I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet."

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Anil Devgan, who was a filmmaker, had directed Ajay in films like Raju Chacha and Blackmail. He also worked as an assistant director on films Jaan, Itihaas, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Son Of Sardaar - all of which starred Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were last seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Her next project is Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Ajay, on the other hand, will be seen in a couple of films next - Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.