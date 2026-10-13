What Irrfan Khan Told Nana Patekar When He Was Very Sick

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 at his home in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 8. Old videos of his interviews and conversations with colleagues have resurfaced online. In one such viral video, Nana Patekar is seen conversing with director Vishal Bhardwaj. They talked about Irrfan Khan, who died on April 29, 2020, after battling cancer.

Talking about his humble nature and rare qualities, Nana Patekar said, "His wife, Sutapa, worked as a script assistant on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi. She used to say, 'Nana, please recommend Irrfan's name.' I said, 'One day, Irrfan will recommend our names.' He left us so early. He was a star but didn't have starry airs."

Bhardwaj said, "He was a rare personality."

Nana Patekar also remembered what Irrfan told him when he was very ill.

"I went to his house in Madh. He was very ill then. He told me, 'Mujhe raatrani ka phool bahut pasand hai. Bas ye yaad rakhna.' (I love night-blooming jasmine. Please remember that.) Sometimes, I feel I should plant a raatrani tree at his house in Madh," Nana had said in the video.

Sutapa Sikdar shared a still from Khamoshi and wrote an emotional tribute for him after his death.

She wrote, "My first film 'khamoshi the musical with NANA . He was known for his anger. I was known in my head for my righteousness. Till date I wondered what is it that made him like me? He was kind to me and generous . And we both hated living in a city. He moved to village I am trying to. I shall meet you soon main irrfan aur Aap mil baithenge chai ke saath aur gaaliyan denge galat baaton ko.. agla station sukoon wala ho yehi meri dua hai aapke leeye."

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune, on Thursday. Nana Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's native village to pay his last respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.

Nana Patekar had finished shoot of Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini before he died. He will also be seen in upcomig films like The Confession Of Mary, Vedanta, Eetha and Kuku Ki Kundali.

Also Read | 'Ye Anger Issue Kab Se Hua?': When Anil Kapoor Asked Nana Patekar To Change His Image