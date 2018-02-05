What Happens When Celebs Troll Each Other

Highlights
- "If you're Anil Kapoor's child, you don't fear losing hair," said Rhea
- "Finally, I got a sneaky sleeping selfie of you," posted Hazel Keech
- FB description: 5 Times when celebrity trolls made us go ROFL!
Yuvraj Singh - Hazel Keech
Just days ago, cricketer Yuvraj Singh photobombed wife Hazel Keech, claiming he made her selfie 'sexier.' Take a look at Yuvraj Singh's post:
Hazel wasn't letting that burn pass. In an act of sweet revenge, she posted a selfie in which Yuvraj can be seen taking a nap. She wrote, "Is this selfie sexier because you're in it, Yuvraj Singh?? (I'm scared people will still vote yes) hehehe... Finally, I got a sneaky sleeping selfie of you."
Sonam Kapoor - Anil Kapoor
Sonam is going to co-star with dad Anil Kapoor for the first time ever in a project titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She tweeted about how excited she was...
Looking forward to being your on-screen daughter @AnilKapoor .@foxstarhindi presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' releasing Oct 12! Produced by #VidhuVinodChopra & #RajkumarHiraniFilms. Best of luck #ShellyChopraDhar on her directorial debut! @RajkummarRao@iam_juhi#ELKDTAL— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 25, 2018
... except that dad ratted her out very publicly:
Here's what Anil Kapoor tweeted:
There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! You must be looking forward, but I'm nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor#ELKDTALhttps://t.co/XfvZ2Pd2GU— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018
Face palming from Sonam:
Daaaaaad https://t.co/WwdChpYfqC— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 25, 2018
Ranveer Singh - Arjun Kapoor
This is a bromance for the ages, from Gunday to the infamous AIB Roast. And sometimes, it's Baba vs Bab on Twitter. Like this time:
Eh Madhav...tu Jha re @arjunk26— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 5, 2017
Baba mere naam ne kardiya kaam...bringing out ur creativity...gotta save these for the next hosting session...https://t.co/5TGrZtVb7B— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 6, 2017
Rhea Kapoor - Anil Kapoor
Sonam could do worse than take a leaf from sister Rhea's book when dad embarrasses her in public again. During a media interaction at the unveiling of Ensure Dreams Survey 2017, Rhea Kapoor said, in the very presence of her father, "If you're Anil Kapoor's child, you never have that fear of losing hair." She trolled both parents on Instagram once.
Farah Khan - Chunky Pandey
