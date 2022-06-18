What Happened When Kareena Kapoor Met Paatal Lok Star Jaideep Ahlawat's Wife Jyoti

Kareena Kapoor with Jyoti. (courtesy: jyoti.scorpian)

On the sets of The Devotion Of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor met her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat's wife Jyoti. On her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor gave a shout out to Jyoti's culinary skills and wrote: "Thank you to the lovely Jyoti...kadiwas killer just like Jaideep's performances." She also wrote "food coma," along with the picture. Later, Jyoti shared Kareena's Instagram story and added that to her story highlights feature on Instagram. This is how Jyoti replied to Kareena's story: "It was such a pleasure to meet the diva...'The Bebo.' Thank you so much Kareena Kapoor."

See Jyoti and Kareena Kapoor's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Jyoti's Instagram story.

Jyoti also shared another picture from her meeting with Kareena Kapoor on the sets of The Devotion Of Suspect X and she wrote: "So thrilled to have met Kareena "THE DIVA"... Couldn't stop smiling...I am flattered that you liked the food I made."

This is what Jyoti posted:

Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat often share pictures from the sets of the film. Earlier, the Paatal Lok star shared a picture with Kareena and he wrote: "So much "Devotion" in learning how to pout from 'The Best' and I failed miserably. Day 1 completed together and a long journey ahead with the one and only "The Bebo", the gorgeous." Kareena Kapoor re-posted the selfie and she wrote: "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance... The pout. So much to learn from each other."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. She is also co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor.