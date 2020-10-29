What Dia Mirza Would Tell Her Younger Self If She Could Go Back In Time

Dia Mirza shared this photo (courtesy diamirzaofficial)

Highlights Dia Mirza shared a throwback photo

"What would I say to my younger self?" she wrote

"The Universe's timing is always perfect," she said

Dia Mirza celebrated Throwback Thursday with a trip down memory lane and guess what she found? An adorable photo of hers from her childhood archives. Dia Mirza shared the photo on Instagram and also shared an important life lesson which she would like to deliver as a message to her younger self. "What would I say to my younger self? The Universe's timing is always perfect, even if we don't know it at the time. What would you say to your younger self?" Dia attached this caption to her photo. In the throwback memory, Dia Mirza is cuteness overloaded in a yellow salwar kameez. Just like Dia Mirza's Instagram fans, Malaika Arora and Tahira Kashyap also found Dia Mirza's throwback photo "adorable."

Here's how Dia Mirza time travelled on Thursday:

Dia Mirza's Instagram is full of such precious throwback gems. She was a true blue Eighties' baby and this photo is proof.

Dia Mirza had also once shared a prized possession from her throwback treasury and written: "My most priceless possessions, old photographs. Especially the ones shot by my father."

Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Dia Mirza will co-host the show Bharat Ke Mahaveer along with Sonu Sood, a documentary series on COVID-19 heroes. It will air on Discovery Channel and also stream on Discovery Plus in November.