What Dharmendra Told Shatrughan Sinha When He Was Very Nervous To Shoot His First-Ever Dance Song

Film veteran Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and is recovering at home. On Monday, Shatrughan Sinha shared a post announcing that he had visited family friend Hema Malini to check on Dharmendra's health.

Shatrughan Sinha, who had collaborated with Dharmendra in films Zalzala, Jeena Nahi Doonga, Loha, and Aag Hi Aag, had publicly acknowledged how Dharmendra came to his rescue when he was very nervous about shooting a dance song.

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra once appeared in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Kalicharan actor recalled feeling extremely nervous while shooting his iconic dance song titled Shor Mach Gaya Shor. He then sought advice from Dharmendra, who is known for his dance skills.

He recalled: “My first song was to be shot publicly. It was Shor Mach Gaya Shor, and I was very nervous. I had never danced in front of an audience before, and when the shooting started, thousands had gathered. So, I didn't know what to do. I went to our elder brother Dharmendra and said, ‘Please tell me how to do this. I can't do it. How did you perform your own song Rafta Rafta?'”

Shatrughan then shared the advice Dharmendra gave him: “He told me, ‘Just do what I did.' I asked him, ‘What did you do?' and he said, ‘Just drink a little.'”

When Shatrughan Sinha shared the moment, Dharmendra burst into laughter. Sinha added, “I think the respect he has earned through all his actions is something even the best haven't achieved.”

What Shatrughan Sinha Posted on X

Sharing pictures featuring himself, his wife Poonam, and Hema Malini, the star wrote: “Along with my ‘bestest half' @PoonamSinha, went to meet, greet & God bless our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema. Our prayers are with them all, and we inquired about our elder brother's and the family's well-being too.”

Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema

Our prayers are with them all & we inquired… pic.twitter.com/yc0pfHkpT2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 17, 2025

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early on Wednesday (November 12). He had been undergoing treatment there since October 31.

Dr. Prof. Pratit Samdani, who was treating Dharmendra, confirmed to NDTV that the veteran actor's treatment “would continue at home.”

“Dharmendraji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 a.m. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to provide him home care,” Dr. Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV on November 12.