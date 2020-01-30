What Deepika Padukone Said About Chhapaak's Low IMDB Rating

Deepika's Chhapaak released earlier this month (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Actress Deepika Padukone is trending again after a video of her reacting to Chhapaak's low rating on IMDB went viral. Deepika's appearance at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU earlier this month enraged many, who called for a boycott of her film Chhapaak, which released two days after Deepika went to JNU. Subsequently, negative reviews and 1-star rating for the film flooded IMDB, on which Chhapaak's current score is 4.6 out of 10. Responding to trolls, who down-voted Chhapaak on IMDB, Deepika can be heard saying in the viral video: "Unhone meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi." Deepika's words reference her iconic dialogue from Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Malti. "Unhone meri surat badli hai, mera mann nahi," is one of Deepika's most powerful lines in the movie.

Here's the viral video that's being shared by fan-clubs.

Deepika's comment to all Bhakts and fascists downvoting Chhapaak - " Unho ne meri IMDB rating badli hai, mera mann nahi " you go girl @deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/Grvpiaub2G — ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 29, 2020

Chhapaak has 56 per cent 1-star ratings and 31 per cent 10-star ratings on IMDB.

On January 7, Deepika Padukone made headlines by visiting JNU, where she stood in solidarity with students who had been attacked on campus by a masked mob two days before. As pictures of Deepika standing with student leader Aishe Ghosh and others went viral, so did hashtags supporting and opposing her in equal measure. Among the latter were "#BoycottChhapaak" and "#ShameOnBollywood."

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Vikrant Massey, clashed with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, Chhapaak made Rs 32.48 crore in two weeks. This week, Deepika announced her new film - the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern, in which she co-stars with Rishi Kapoor. Deepika will soon be seen on the big screen alongside husband Ranveer Singh in '83, which will release in April.