What Asha Parekh Said About Viral Vacation Pics With Helen And Waheeda Rehman

Asha Parekh with Waheeda Rehman and Helen. (courtesy tanuj.garg)

Highlights "We thought it was a very private vacation," said Asha Parekh

"We've no idea who took the pictures," she added

They went on a vacation in the end of March

Remember the viral pictures of Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen from their Andaman and Nicobar Islands vacation together? The Internet's verdict was that the three should star in Dil Chahta Hai, a film about three friends holidaying together. However, veteran actress Asha Parekh feels it was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that the vacation was meant to be a "private" affair. "We've no idea who took the pictures," she told Bollywood Hungama, adding, "More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset." She said, "They (Waheeda Rehman and Helen) are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. Why Dil Chahta Hai? I don't understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

Asha Parekh revealed that the pictures happen to be from the end of March, just before the lockdown. "We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out, relax. We've no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (nowadays, anyone can click your pictures without your consent)," Bollywood Hungama quoted her as saying.

In terms of work, Asha Parekh was last seen in 1999 film Sar Aankhon Par, Waheeda Rehman was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam II. Helen's last onscreen appearance was in the 2012 film Heroine.