What Anupam Kher Wrote About Meeting Neetu Kapoor Without Rishi Kapoor

Actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in Chandigarh with his family, met his good friend Neetu Kapoor in the city, which turned out to be a rather emotional get together. Neetu Kapoor is currently in Chandigarh for the shooting schedule of new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Anupam Kher was part of Rishi Kapoor's closest circle of friends and visited the actor several times when he was undergoing treatment in New York. Mr Kher was also in the Big Apple last year. In an Instagram post, Mr Kher wrote that his meeting with Neetu Kapoor on Thursday made his realise the void Rishi Kapoor's death has created. Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after battling cancer for two years. "Dearest Neetu, meeting you last night in Chandigarh without Rishi Ji triggered off so many memories of us together in New York," read an excerpt from Anupam Kher's post.

"Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how Chintu Ji had a larger than life persona. I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends, are always there for you. Remember 'There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!' Love and prayers," read Anupam Kher's open letter to Neetu Kapoor.

"Too many memories came back Anupam. Was so good to see you here," commented Neetu.

Last week, Neetu Kapoor flew out of Mumbai along with the crew of Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and wrotr: "While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me." She and Anil Kapoor play Varun Dhawan's parents in the movie, which also stars Kiara Advani.

On the big screen, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in 2013 movie Besharam, in which she co-starred with Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.