When One G.O.A.T Met Another - Amitabh Bachchan And Lionel Messi In Riyadh. See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan pictured with Lionel Messi. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was in Riyadh for the friendly encounter between Cristiano Rolando's Riyadh XI and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)-led by Lionel Messi at the King Fahd International stadium. The veteran actor, who was invited as chief guest to inaugurate the high-octane face-off, has shared a series of pictures and videos from his time in the Gulf nation. In a video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen meeting Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Rolando among others. Calling it an “incredible” experience, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “"An evening in Riyadh..." What an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, [Kylian] Mbappe, and Neymar are all playing together. And, yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons. Incredible!” Replying to the post, India cricketer Virat Kohli, who is a big Cristiano Rolando fan, wrote, “Amazing” and added applaud emojis. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh spoke on everyone's behalf when he wrote, “What an iconic moment.” Actress Aahana Kumra dropped a bunch of red hearts emojis under the post.

Amitabh Bachchan has also shared some pictures from the game night on Instagram. The opening slide features the actor posing with captains and officials for a pre-match picture. The next frame is a still in which Big B is talking to Cristiano Ronaldo. The actor has shared these pictures with the same caption. Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan has also dropped some glimpses from the match night. Shweta, who accompanied her father on this trip, dropped a video from the inauguration ceremony and just added a pink heart to it.

Screenshot of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Instagram story.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial also featured Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.