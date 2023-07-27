What Ameesha Patel Was Told Ahead Of Gadar 2: "Have You Seen Yourself On Instagram?"

Ameesha Patel pictured at the Gadar 2 trailer launch.

Ameesha Patel, who reprises her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2, recalled how people reacted when she was offered the first installment of the film. "Anil ji ne jab mujhe pehli Gadar ki kahani sunayi thi tab bahut se logo ne, bahut jaani maani hastiyon ne, bade logo ne kaha ki mai ye film kaise karungi (When I was initially offered Gadar, a lot of people from the film industry, big names, had asked how will I be able to pull off the role)." The actress added that she was doing films with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan back then and in all the films, she played a college student and she was told she will not be able to play a mother's role in Gadar. "Tab sabne kaha ki aap toh Maa ka role kar hi nahi paoge," Ameesha added.

The actress added that she loves "challenges" and said at the film's trailer launch event, "Mujhe challenges bahut pasand hain. So, instead of getting dejected, I took it as a challenge." She revealed that ahead of Gadar's release, people were skeptic about the film. "Logo ne Gadar ke ane ke pehle, Gadar ko gutter kaha tha. Yeh baat mere dil ko lagi thi aur maine dejection balki aur mehnat ki," she said.

Ameesha Patel added that even 20 years later, people are questioning if she will be able to pull off a mother's role in the film. "Aur ab Gadar 2 ki baat ayi tab bhi wahi sawaal uthe ki 'Dude have you seen yourself on Instagram?'. Lazy Lamhe ki ladki ab kaise Gadar karegi (Now ahead of Gadar 2, people are still questioning). How will I play a mother to a 20 plus year old boy? Maine socha fir se wahi sawal, wahi challenge, toh mujhe ye karna hi hai Again, thanks to my director and my makeup team (Then I thought again about the same question and the challenge and decided that I have to do it)."

Ameesha Patel will reprise the role of Sakina in Gadar 2. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur.