'What A Run,' Tweets Hasan Minhaj As Patriot Act Comes To An End

Hasan Minhaj on the sets of Patriot Act. (Image courtesy: hasanminhaj)

Highlights In India, one controversial episode was on the general elections

Hasan Minhaj discussed socio-political topics with a satirical spin

Six seasons of Patriot Act aired on Netflix

Stand-up comic Hasan Minhaj announced the end of his popular Netflix show Patriot Act By Hasan Minhaj on Twitter saying "it's time to return these screens to best buy." In his announcement tweet, Hasan Minhaj thanked the streaming giant and his audience as he ended the show. "What a run. Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My two babies were born and grew up with the show. Thank you, Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it is time to return these screens to best buy," he tweeted.

Patriot Act debuted on Netflix in October 2018 and it has since produced six seasons with a total of 39 episodes. Last year, the show won an Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design and a Peabody Award for entertainment.

Here's Hasan Minhaj's tweet:

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

In Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj selected the trending socio-political topic of the day and discussed it in detail giving it a satirical spin. In India, one of his most controversial episodes was on the general elections (which aired in March 2019), for which he received severe backlash by a section of the Internet. Hasan Minhaj returned with an "update" in June 2019, in which he critiqued the reaction he received when the pre-polling episode had aired.

In 2018, Hasan Minhaj's episode on the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi also trended big time. Netflix removed the episode from its Saudi Arabia library after which, Hasan Minhaj tweeted: "Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on YouTube."

Like most entertainment shows, Patriot Act By Hasan Minhaj also suffered after the production closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the show resumed with some changes in the format (no live audience and shorter duration episodes) and the host also talked about the impact of the pandemic on people.

Before starting Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj worked in The Daily Show and he catapulted to fame with Netflix's Homecoming King.