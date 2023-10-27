'Needlessly Misleading': Comedian Hasan Minhaj Rebuts Critical 'New Yorker' Profile

American comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj is in the news for responding to allegations made by The New Yorker that he was “faking islamophobia”. The article published by the magazine suggested that Mr Minhaj makes up or exaggerates personal stories in his stand-up comedy.

It also questioned Mr Minhaj's claims, particularly those related to being a Muslim-American and an Asian American.

Hasan Minhaj calls the article “needlessly misleading”

Mr Minhaj has addressed these allegations in a 21-minute-long YouTube video.

In the clip, Hasan Minhaj provided details on three stories featured in his stand-up routine that were under scrutiny. These stories covered his experiences, including a prom date rejection due to racism, encounters with undercover law enforcement monitoring the Muslim community in his hometown, and a personal incident involving an anthrax scare at his residence.

At the beginning of the video, Mr Minhaj acknowledged the doubts some fans may have and apologised to anyone who felt betrayed or hurt by his stand-up. He clarified that his artistic choices aimed to express himself and address broader issues affecting his community.

Hasan Minhaj described The New Yorker article as "needlessly misleading" and questioned its portrayal of him as a person. He emphasised the authenticity of experiences like racism, FBI surveillance, and threats to his family.

Mr Minhaj declared his intention to delve deeply into his own controversy, using graphics to present the evidence that The New Yorker allegedly ignored.

Regarding his story in the Netflix special Homecoming King where he asks a white girl, whom he pseudonymously names Bethany Reed, to prom, Mr Minhaj explained that the doorstep scene was created to immerse the audience in that moment. He played an audio clip of his conversation with writer Clare Malone, where they discussed the specific scene in question.

The video also showcased emails and text messages exchanged between Mr Minhaj and Bethany Reed, demonstrating that he had provided this evidence to the magazine.

The New Yorker replies

In response to Hasan Minhaj's video, New Yorker writer Clare Malone posted a note on X (formerly Twitter). It reads, "Hasan Minhaj confirms in this video that he selectively presents information and embellishes to make a point: exactly what we reported. Our piece, which includes Minhaj's perspective at length, was carefully reported and fact-checked."

“It is based on interviews with more than twenty people, including former 'Patriot Act' and 'Daily Show' staffers; members of Minhaj's security team; and people who have been the subject of his standup work, including the former F.B.I. informant 'Brother Eric' and the woman at the centre of his prom-rejection story. We stand by our story," the note further stated.

The New Yorker published the article in question on September 15.