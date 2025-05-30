Weekend Binge: From <i>Hera Pheri</i> To <i>Welcome</i> - 70 Shades Of Paresh Rawal

You must have been living under a rock if you have not heard about the recent drama between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar over the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3. After Paresh Rawal revealed that he will no longer be part of the third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise, Akshay Kumar sued the veteran actor for ₹25 crore.

But today, as the legendary actor turns 70, let us set the drama aside and celebrate his incredible contribution to Indian cinema. Here is a special weekend watchlist dedicated to Paresh Rawal:

1. OMG: Oh My God! – JioHotstar

As the sceptical atheist Kanji Lalji Mehta, Paresh Rawal shines in this thought-provoking satirical drama about blind faith and religion. The blockbuster also features Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role.

2. Hera Pheri series – Prime Video

The franchise, which includes Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, is a cult comedy ride where Paresh Rawal's iconic Babu Bhaiya steals the show with his wit, timing and unforgettable one-liners. He is the heart, soul and hilarious confusion of the whole chaos!

3. Table No. 21 – Zee5

A gripping thriller where Paresh Rawal plays a game master with a dark twist. The Aditya Datt directorial touches upon the social issue of ragging.

4. Andaz Apna Apna – Prime Video

A cult classic where he plays a double role – Teja and Ram Gopal Bajaj. His scenes with Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor) are comedy gold.

5. Chachi 420 – YouTube

There is hardly any 90s kid who has not watched this cinema gem. In the project headlined by Kamal Haasan, Paresh Rawal plays the suspicious and quirky landlord.

6. Chup Chup Ke – Prime Video

Yes, the same movie where Shahid Kapoor pretends to be mute and deaf. Paresh Rawal is seen as Gundya, the caring yet comical fisherman. His chemistry with Rajpal Yadav is one of the highlights of this romantic comedy.

7. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited – Prime Video

As the blind and ever-confused Somnath Bhardwaj, Paresh Rawal had audiences in splits with his flawless delivery and situational comedy. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi play key roles in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

7. URI: The Surgical Strike – Zee5

In the project led by Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal portrays Govind Bhardwaj, a character inspired by Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor. Re-watch this film because when Vicky Kaushal asks, “How is the josh?”, we all will reply, “High sir!”

8. Hera Pheri series – Prime Video

The franchise, which includes Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, is a cult comedy ride where Paresh Rawal's iconic Babu Bhaiya steals the show with his wit, timing and unforgettable one-liners. He is the heart, soul and hilarious confusion of the whole chaos!

9. Nayak: The Real Hero – Prime Video

Don't call yourself a Bollywood fan if you have not watched this classic featuring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Paresh Rawal. We all remember how, as a corrupt politician, Paresh Rawal said, “Apun ka ek hi funda hai — public ko thenga dikhana!”

10. Welcome – Prime Video

"Control Uday, control!" said Paresh Rawal (in the role of Dr Ghunghroo), and we all were left in splits. The 2007 film also features Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar.