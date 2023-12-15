Weekend Binge: After The Crown, Time Travel With These 5 Historical Dramas

A still from The Law According to Lidia Poet. (courtesy: YouTube)

There is a lot to love about historicals – larger-than-life sets, stellar costumes and human drama that proves truth is stranger than fiction. A great example of a historical done right is Netflix's The Crown. The second volume of the final season of the show that follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II has been released on Netflix. The role of England's longest reigning monarch was portrayed in the show by three different actresses – Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton to great perfection, while the storylines of Charles III, the present King of the United Kingdom and the late Lady Diana, Princess of Wales have captured the imagination of fans across the world.

Now as the series draws to a close, here are some more historicals that you can binge-watch.

The Law According to Lidia Poët - Netflix

Loosely based on the life of the first female lawyer in 19th-century Italy, The Law According to Lidia Poët is a spirited tale of emancipation. Addressing issues such as sexism, equality and equity this drama is worthy of your attention and time.

Chernobyl - Jio Cinema

While deeply unsettling, Chernobyl is an essential watch to understand the devastating consequences of the Chernobyl disaster that unfolded in 1986. The series follows the harrowing events surrounding the catastrophic nuclear accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine, and the cleaning and mitigation efforts that followed.

The Last Czars - Netflix

In this six-part docuseries based on Russian royalty, Robert Jack breathes life into Nicholas II, the last Emperor of the Romanov Dynasty. From his ascension to power in 1894 to the tragic events leading to his assassination in 1918, the series offers a fascinating glimpse into Russian history.

The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 - Netflix

The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, released in 2023, is a miniseries that trains the lens on the oft-forgotten contribution of railway workers in the aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy. The gas leak at the chemical company Union Carbide India Limited's plant in Bhopal is one of the most painful pages of Indian history and the show brings to light the tremendous contribution of station master Ghulam Dastagir and his team on the fateful night.

Hidden Figures - Disney-Hotstar

This compelling film is a biographical drama based on three female African-American mathematicians – Katherine Goble Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan ( played by Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (played by Janelle Monáe), who worked at NASA and contributed significantly to the research organisation during the Space Race. Watch it for the compelling story of three brilliant women fighting for a seat at the table that they helped build.

Tell us your favourite historical project in the comments.