7 Historic Hotels That Redefine Luxury Travel (And The Stories Behind Them)

Despite the changes each year brings, some hotels have stood strong for centuries — living proof that true craftsmanship endures. These historic properties aren't just places to sleep; they're windows into bygone eras, where legends once stayed and stories unfolded. From ancient inns nestled in Japanese mountains to opulent European palaces that have hosted everyone from monarchs to movie stars, these iconic historic luxury hotels aren't just about five-star service — they're living, breathing pieces of history. Whether you're a culture buff, a luxury traveller, or someone who just likes to sip champagne where Churchill once did, these seven prestigious historic hotels around the world offer more than just a bed for the night. They're destinations in their own right.

Here Are 7 Of The World's Most Iconic Historic Luxury Hotels:

1. Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, Japan

Photo: Courtesy of Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan

Location: Yamanashi Prefecture

Opened: 705 AD

Holding the Guinness World Record for the oldest hotel in the world, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan has been run by the same family for over 50 generations. Let that sink in. Tucked away in the shadow of the Akaishi Mountains, this 1,300-year-old ryokan offers traditional Japanese hospitality at its purest — think tatami mat rooms, kaiseki meals, and healing onsen (hot spring) baths fed directly from nearby natural springs. Despite its ancient heritage, Keiunkan doesn't feel stuck in time. It underwent a tasteful renovation in 1997 and continues to blend old-world charm with discreet modern touches, such as Wi-Fi and air-conditioning. But the essence — serenity, simplicity, and a reverence for tradition — remains untouched.

2. The Mandarin Oriental, Thailand

Photo: Courtesy of The Mandarin Oriental

Location: Bangkok

Opened: 1876

The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is one of the oldest hotels in Asia and arguably the most revered. Since the 19th century, it's been the go-to for literary legends like Somerset Maugham, Noel Coward, and Joseph Conrad — and it still draws a polished, global crowd today. Set on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the hotel combines old-world charm with Thai sophistication. There's even a dedicated Authors' Wing where past guests are honoured with suites named after them. Service is meticulous, the spa is award-winning, and the setting is pure magic.

3. Claridge's, London

Photo: Courtesy of Claridge's, London

Location: Mayfair

Opened: 1856

Claridge's is less a hotel and more a Mayfair institution. Known as the "annexe of Buckingham Palace," it has welcomed everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Audrey Hepburn. Winston Churchill even arranged for his wife to give birth here so his son would be born on British soil (even though they were technically in exile at the time). Inside, it's a mix of Art Deco glamour and modern finesse. The black-and-white marbled lobby, the whisper-quiet tearoom, the famously attentive staff — it's all part of what makes Claridge's one of the most iconic hotels in the world.

4. Rambagh Palace, India

Photo: Courtesy of Taj Rambagh Palace

Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan

Opened as a hotel: 1957 (originally built in 1835)

You don't just stay at Rambagh Palace — you live like royalty. Formerly the residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur, this palatial hotel is managed by the Taj Group and gives you an up-close taste of India's regal past. Peacocks strut across the gardens, turbaned butlers greet you with a bow, and the rooms? Fit for a queen (or king), obviously! Its pink sandstone architecture, hand-carved marble latticework, and Mughal-style gardens transport you straight into a period drama (minus the political intrigue). From polo matches to vintage car rides, the experience is lavish from start to finish — yet surprisingly personal.

5. San Domenico Palace, Italy

Photo: Courtesy of San Domenico Palace

Location: Taormina, Sicily

Opened as a hotel: 1896 (originally a 14th-century monastery)

If the view from San Domenico Palace looks familiar, it's because this cliffside stunner in Sicily doubled as the setting for season two of The White Lotus. But long before that, it was a Dominican monastery dating back to 1374, later transformed into one of Italy's most luxurious hotels. Now under the Four Seasons banner, the hotel fuses ecclesiastical elegance with Mediterranean glamour. Think 14th-century cloisters, lava-stone staircases, and terraces with views of Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea. Everyone from Oscar Wilde to Princess Margaret has stayed here — and it's not hard to see why.

6. Gstaad Palace, Switzerland

Photo: Courtesy of Gstaad Palace

Location: Gstaad

Opened: 1913

High in the Swiss Alps, Gstaad Palace looks like something out of a fairy tale — all turrets and sweeping mountain views. Opened just before World War I, it quickly became the ski resort of choice for Europe's elite, from the Aga Khan to Grace Kelly. It's still family-owned, which is rare for a hotel of its stature. The interiors are classic Alpine chic — lots of wood, plush textiles, and chandeliers — but the vibe is anything but cold. There's an old-school elegance here that feels refreshingly untouched by trendiness.

7. Cliveden House, United Kingdom

Location: Berkshire, England

Opened: 1666 (rebuilt in 1851 after a fire)

Cliveden House is one of those places that manages to be scandalous and stately in equal measure. Originally built for the Duke of Buckingham's mistress (yes, really), this grand country estate has played host to everyone from Queen Victoria to Meghan Markle the night before her royal wedding. Set in 376 acres of manicured National Trust gardens, Cliveden is a blend of regal grandeur and modern indulgence. The interiors scream old-money opulence — gilded mirrors, oil paintings, velvet everything — but the service is anything but stuffy. Oh, and the outdoor pool? It's where the notorious Profumo affair began in the 1960s.