Weekend Binge: Celebrate Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday With These 5 Films

Image instagrammed by Abhishek. (courtesy: AbhishekBachchan)

It is Abhishek Bachchan's birthday on Monday [February 5], and best wishes are in order. For over two decades, the star has been captivating film enthusiasts with his stellar acting. Throughout his career, Abhishek has delivered multiple Bollywood hits, including Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Umrao Jaan, Dostana, and more. Most recently, the actor was seen in a powerful role alongside Saiyami Kher in Ghoomer. The R. Balakrishnan directorial featured Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Padam Singh Sodhi, and earned him great reviews. To honour the star on his special day, you can binge-watch some of his iconic films mentioned below:

1. Guru - Netflix

This biographical drama stars Abhishek Bachchan as Gurukant Desai aka Guru, a small-town man with big dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur. The film shows Guru's journey from a provincial town to the heights of business success and highlights his ambition, determination, and challenges. Guru explores themes of entrepreneurship, ethics, and the impact of one individual's vision on society.

2. Ghoomer - Zee5

Abhishek Bachchan's latest movie, Ghoomer was released in August 2023. The film tells the story of a girl who faces a setback on the verge of her international cricket debut. After losing her right hand, a man -- played by Abhishek Bachchan -- steps into her life, bringing a ray of hope through a unique form of bowling they create together – "Ghoomer."

3. Dasvi - Netflix

Tushar Jalota's film revolves around the life of a politician who takes tenth-grade exams during his time in prison. The story unfolds with a blend of humour and social commentary and explores the challenges of education and its impact on society.

4. Yuva - Netflix

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Yuva has Abhishek Bachchan playing the character of Lallan Singh, a sharp and politically inclined youth. Abhishek Bachchan earnest performance and his chemsitry with co-star Rani Mukerji was praised by fans and critics alike.

5. Sarkar - Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

The film revolves around the dynamics of power, politics, and family. Abhishek Bachchan plays Shankar, the son of a political giant, who becomes entangled in the family's political and criminal affairs. Sarkar is known for its intense storytelling, powerful performances, and gripping portrayal of the Indian political landscape.

Which one in this list is your favourite?