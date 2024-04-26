Weekend Binge: 5 Picks To Celebrate Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Week

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Family Man 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a name that needs no introduction. She has proved her mettle as an actress across genres, formats and language. While she made her acting debut with the romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave, she soon made her mark in comedy and action films with equal elan. Her OTT debut with Family Man 2 was a significant milestone in her career, making fans sit up and take notice of her incredible range as a performer. Samantha, who celebrates her 38th birthday on Sunday [April 28], has been extremely vocal about her personal and professional challenges, inspiring legions of fans along the way. While she broke glass ceilings on the professional front, the actress also opened up about the divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her battle with the autoimmune condition Myositis. On her birthday, we have curated a list of some of her best films that you can watch this weekend.

Take a look at the list here:

1. Super Deluxe - Netflix

In this Thiagarajan Kumararaja-directed film, Samantha plays Vaembu, a woman in an unhappy marriage. She goes on to have an affair and one of her secret meetings with her paramour ends in a tragedy. What follows is a thriller with a dark comedic twist, bound to leave you glued to your screens.

2. Rangasthalam - Disney+ Hotstar

While Rangasthalam may be one of Ram Charan's most defining films, the heart of the film is Samantha's character Ramalakshmi. A fiery woman, she inspires the hero to be a better man.

3. Oh! Baby - Netflix

This fun, time-travel film features Samantha as a 70-year-old woman trapped in a 24-year-old woman's body. Her comedic timing and emotional depth shine through, making this film a delightful watch for audiences of all ages.

4. Majili - Disney+ Hotstar

The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a woman hopelessly in love with her husband, who is still mourning the loss of his former lover. Despite being a hopeless romantic, Samantha never allows her character to be that of a weak woman. Instead, Sravani always asserts her strength, maintains a quiet dignity and is not afraid to walk away when she is disrespected.

5. Ye Maaya Chesave - Zee 5

In her debut film, Samantha stole the show as Jessie, a woman in love with a younger man. Torn between love and family expectations, Samantha's role in the movie is complex, and her chemistry with Naga Chaitanya is palpable.

Bonus:

The Family Man 2 - Prime Video

In this web series, Samantha's portrayal of Raji, a ruthless antagonist, earned her widespread acclaim. Her portrayal of the complex character showcased her versatility, and her role in the action thriller earned her love from audiences and critics alike.

Tell us your pick from the list.