Weekend Binge: Celebrate Madhuri Dixit's Fame Game With All <i>Dil</i> On Her Birthday Week

Happy birthday, ‘Dhakdhak Girl' Madhuri Dixit. The actress turned 58 on May 15. Is it just us or do you too think that she has stopped ageing?

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of grace. Be it her fashion outings or screen presence, she makes us fall in love with her all over again. No, we are not at all complaining. We just love her.

On her special day, we have a super-duper surprise for all Madhuri Dixit fans out there. No points for guessing. We have made a list of some of her best films.

From Dil To Pagal Hai to Devdas, a look at the the best Of Madhuri Dixit

1. Tezaab - Prime Video

The movie follows Anil Kapoor's Mahesh, who returns from prison to save Mohini, played by Madhuri Dixit, from an underworld boss. The film is memorable for its epic action scenes and memorable songs like Ek Do Teen.

2. Dil - Prime Video

Starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Dil revolves around Raja, a young man who falls in love with a beautiful girl Madhu. Their romance faces challenges from societal expectations and family pressures.

3. Saajan - Apple TV

The film narrates the story of Aman (Sanjay Dutt), a poor and handicapped orphan who becomes friends with Akash (Salman Khan). Aman writes poems under the pen name Sagar, which become popular, and he develops feelings for Pooja (Madhuri Dixit). However, Akash also falls in love with Pooja and Aman decides to sacrifice his love for his friend's happiness.

4. Beta - Prime Video

The movie features Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Anil plays Raju, a young man who gets married to Saraswati. He struggles with his dominating stepmother who tries to manipulate and control him and his wife. The film explores themes of family dynamics, relationships, and the struggle for power and respect within the household.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! - Zee5

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is headlined by Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan. The movie follows the story of Prem and Nisha, who fall in love at their elder siblings' wedding. However, their relationship lands in hot water when Nisha's sister dies, leading to a heartwarming tale of sacrifice and family bonding.

6. Anjaam - Apple TV

The psychological thriller features Shah Rukh Khan as Vijay, a wealthy industrialist, who becomes obsessed with Shivani, played by Madhuri Dixit. He turns her life into a nightmare after she rejects his proposals. The movie showcases Shivani's transformation from a victim to a revenge-seeking woman.

7. Dil To Pagal Hai - Prime Video

Don't call yourself a Madhuri Dixit fan if you haven't watched this film. Be it the songs or Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri's romance, the Yash Chopra film taught the true meaning of love and friendship.

8. Devdas - Apple TV

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial needs no introduction. From larger-than-life characters to Madhuri Dixit's Maar Daala, the film holds a special place in our hearts.

9. The Fame Game - Netflix

Madhuri Dixit marked her OTT debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. The mystery drama saw her taking the role of Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand. The story follows her sudden disappearance and the police investigation that uncovers a complex web of family secrets, personal relationships, and hidden truths.

10. Maja Maa - Prime Video

Madhuri Dixit plays Pallavi Patel, a devoted housewife whose life is disrupted when rumours about her sexuality spread around, threatening her family's reputation and dynamics. The movie explores themes of identity, family and acceptance, highlighting Madhuri's nuanced performance as a woman navigating societal expectations and personal truth.