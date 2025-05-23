Weekend Binge: Ahead Of Karan Johar's 52nd Birthday, Watch His Top 5 Films

Karan Johar – Bollywood's ultimate storyteller – is turning 52 this Sunday (May 25). From his blockbuster debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to launching fresh talent like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year, KJo has truly shaped modern Hindi cinema.

To celebrate his incredible journey, why not dedicate your weekend watchlist to his finest directorial gems? Here are some top Karan Johar films you can stream and enjoy:

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Netflix

Karan Johar's directorial debut gave us the unforgettable line: “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai ... aur pyaar ek baar hi hota hai.” The irony? Shah Rukh Khan's character falls in love twice. With stellar performances by Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Sana Saeed (as Anjali Khanna, SRK's on-screen daughter), plus a memorable cameo by Salman Khan, this film remains a Bollywood classic.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... – Netflix

For any Bollywood fan, K3G is more than a film – it is an emotion. From Kareena Kapoor's iconic portrayal of Pooh to the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, every moment is a cinematic treat. Add Hrithik Roshan's charm and Farida Jalal's warmth, and you have got a film that's rewatchable a hundred times over.

3. Student Of The Year – Netflix

This high-school drama introduced us to three future superstars: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Their glamorous debut under KJo's direction set the tone for their rise in Bollywood.

4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Netflix

The movie that gave us the soul-stirring breakup anthem - Channa Mereya. Featuring a heart-wrenching performance by Ranbir Kapoor, along with Anushka Sharma's vivacious charm and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's elegance, this film explores the beauty and pain of unrequited love.

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Prime Video

This rom-com brings together Ranveer Singh's impeccable comic timing, Alia Bhatt's firecracker energy and an unexpected kiss between legends Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. KJo's latest directorial is a delightful blend of love, laughter and family drama.

Which one of these movies is your favourite?