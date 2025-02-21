Weekend Binge: After <i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i>,More Bollywood Love Triangle Movies To Watch

Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi has finally hit the big screens today. The film features Arjun Kapoor, who finds himself hilariously stuck between his ex-wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and his fiancee (Rakul Preet Singh).

While the movie promises plenty of hilarious moments, you might find yourself craving more love triangle dramas after watching it.

Here is a list of some Bollywood films that you can binge-watch over the weekend:

1. Silsila – Prime Video

This cult classic is all about Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), his wife Shobha (Jaya Bachchan), and his former lover Chandni (Rekha). If you have not watched Yash Chopra's film yet, now is the perfect time.

2. Devdas – Prime Video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic features Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. From iconic dialogues like “Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai”, to unforgettable songs like Bairi Piya, Maar Daala, and Dola Re Dola, this film has so much to offer.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Netflix

Remember the iconic dialogue by SRK, “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai... aur pyaar ek baar hi hota hai”? In a twist of fate, his character falls in love twice! The highlight? Little Anjali helping her dad reunite with Kajol's character. And yes, we can't forget Salman Khan's cameo.

4. Cocktail – Prime Video

This film is the perfect modern-day guide to dating. It explores hookup culture, love, betrayal, and heartbreak. Deepika Padukone dazzles as Veronica Melaney, while Saif Ali Khan and debutant Diana Penty deliver standout performances in Homi Adajania's stylish take on romance.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho – Netflix

We all took notes when Shah Rukh Khan dropped, “Jitna tum ladki ke peeche bhaagoge, utna hi woh tumse door bhaagegi.” And who could forget that epic moment when he opened an empty diary to share his magical lines with Preity Zinta? To add to that, Saif Ali Khan looks absolutely dashing in this one.