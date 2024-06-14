Weekend Binge: Loved Chandu Champion? Watch These Kartik Aaryan Movies Next

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

It's Chandu Champion release day. Kartik Aaryan's film has opened to the theatres. The Kabir Khan directorial is a biopic based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, who won an individual gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. Kartik plays the titular role in the film. The sports drama also marks the first-ever collaboration between Kartik and Kabir Khan. For this role in the film, Kartik underwent a dramatic physical transformation. Chandu Champion is collectively backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. Now, on the special day, we have curated a list of Kartik Aaryan films you can binge-watch this weekend. Read on.

1. Pyaar Ka Punchnama - Netflix

Is there a better way to start the list? We think not. The Luv Ranjan film marked Kartik Aaryan's debut in the industry. He played the role of Rajat Mridul, also known as Rajjo. Oh, and, how can we forget his monologue?

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Prime Video

The rom-com revolves around best friends — Sonu (played by Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (portrayed by Sunny Singh). Things take a wrong turn when Titu falls in love with Sweety (Nushrratt Bharuccha). Do you want to know what happens next? You need to watch the film, please.

3. Pati Patni Aur Woh - Prime Video

The Mudassar Aziz directorial is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. In this movie, Kartik Aaryan's character, Chintu Tyagi, is married to Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Well, Chintu finds himself in a difficult situation when he gets attracted to Tapasya Singh, portrayed by Ananya Panday.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Netflix

Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan won a million hearts with his screen presence. From songs to dialogues, the film ticked all the boxes. Oh, and, we are happy to report that the third part of the celebrated franchise is in the works.

5. Satyaprem Ki Katha - Prime Video

The film shows how a couple can fall in love after marriage. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's impeccable chemistry makes it a must-watch. The film was directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Which one of these films is your favourite?