Kate Winslet Recalls Shooting A Romantic Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio In Titanic: 'We Kept Doing This Kiss'

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. (courtesy: YouTube)

Who can forget Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic, which was released in 1997. The actor recalled the shooting for a romantic 'I'm flying' scene with Leonardo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The audience loved the on-screen chemistry between Leonardo's character Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet's charming role of Rose DeWitt Bukater. The two represented completely different classes. The 'I'm flying' is an iconic scene from the film in which Jack and Rose are standing on the bow of the ship with their hands wide open. Kate looked back and remembered filming a sequence in which her character Ross kisses Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack.

"My God, he's quite the romancer, isn't he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio," said Kate Winslet. "It was not all it's cracked up to be," she added.

She continued talking about the scene, saying, "We kept doing this kiss, and I've got a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do our makeup checks - on both of us, between takes - and I would end up looking as though I'd been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me."

While recalling the shooting for the sequence, she called it a "nightmare," citing lighting. The actress also mentioned having to perform many takes because she kept hurting her knee on the fence.

"Leo couldn't stop laughing, and we had to reshoot this about four times because director James Cameron wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were," she shared.

"This was a section of the ship, it wasn't part of the actual whole ship set that we had," Winslet continued. "We had to climb up a ladder to get to it. Hair and makeup couldn't reach us. Now, what you wouldn't know because Leo looks completely natural but he had to lie on sunbeds and there's a lot of fake tan makeup going on," she added.

The 1997 movie was a huge success and it won 11 Oscars, including best picture.

"I do feel very proud of it, because I feel that it is that film that just keeps giving," Winslet added. "Whole other generations of people are discovering the film or seeing it for the first time, and there's something extraordinary about that," she said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)