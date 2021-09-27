'We Deserve More Honesty': Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up

Anusha Dandekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: vjanusha)

Model-actress Anusha Dandekar occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy her recent Instagram story about her break-up. The TV host, who broke up with actor Karan Kundrra over a year ago, was interacting with her fans on Sunday via an 'Ask Me Anything' session when a user asked: "Please, I want to know the direct reason for your break up if you can tell it." To this, Anusha Dandekar replied: "We deserve more honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That's it." The actress has, in several old social media posts and interviews, appeared to accuse Karan Kundrra of "cheating" on her.

See the screenshot of Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra co-hosted MTV's reality show Love School from 2016-19. The actor, who is known for his performances in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, opened up about their break up in an interview with ETimes earlier this year. He told the publication: "I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that's not me. What she shared was her perspective. Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don't know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family."

In terms of work, Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. She has hosted shows like MTV Teen Divas, India's Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School and MTV Supermodel Of The Year among others. She has also worked in many films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh, Mumbai Matinee and Anthony Kaun Hai, among others.

She was last seen as a judge on the show Supermodel Of the Year season 2.