WAVES Summit 2025: Video Of Sreeleela With Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's Mother Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela will be seen together in an upcoming untitled film, directed by Anurag Basu. In addition to sharing a professional relationship, the duo is rumoured to be romantically involved with each other.

On Thursday, Sreeleela attended the inauguration day of the Waves Summit 2025 in Mumbai. Interestingly, the actress was spotted alongside Kartik Aaryan's mother, Mala Tiwari.

The two were captured standing together in a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram. While Sreeleela looked ethereal in a cream-toned traditional outfit, Mala Tiwari wore a bright pink and orange saree.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan's mother's statement about her future daughter-in-law's expectations raised a lot of eyebrows at IIFA 2025. When asked what qualities she is looking for in Kartik's future wife, Mala Tiwari revealed that she wants her daughter-in-law to be a doctor.

In a viral video, Kartik's mother said, “The family's demand is a very good doctor."

The Internet took this as a hint towards the actor's speculated lady love. For those who do not know, Sreeleela is also studying to become a doctor.

Some time back, a video of Sreeleela having fun at Kartik Aaryan's family celebration also went viral on social media. The clip showed her dancing with other guests during a house party.

According to the reports, Kartik and his family hosted a celebration for his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari as she achieved another milestone in her medical career.

On the work front, Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming untitled film is being shot across picturesque locations in Gangtok and Darjeeling. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, is reportedly targeting a Diwali release.

Meanwhile, the Waves 2025 Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning. According to the Waves website, the event serves as "a key forum for promoting discussions, collaboration, and innovation in the media and entertainment industry" and aims to "bring together industry leaders, stakeholders and innovators to discuss prospects, challenges, promote trade to India, and influence the sector's future."

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.