WAVES Summit 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor And Other Stars Lit Up The Event

Shah Rukh Khan and several other film stars arrived on Thursday at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre for the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the four-day event today. According to videos and photos shared by WAVES India on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan was seen meeting with organisers upon arrival.

Other notable attendees included Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (who arrived together) and Rajinikanth. Additional Bollywood celebrities spotted at the event were Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini and Deepika Padukone.

This summit, organised by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, aims to showcase India's spiritual legacy while supporting the creator economy. The event's tagline is "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries."

According to the PMO, WAVES 2025 will host participants from over 90 countries, including more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies and 350+ startups.

The program features 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses covering broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films and digital media.

India will also host its first Global Media Dialogue with ministerial participation from 25 countries. The WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace, will connect over 6,100 buyers with 5,200 sellers across 2,100 projects.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Creatosphere to interact with creators selected from the Create in India Challenges, which received over 100,000 registrations. He will also visit the Bharat Pavilion.



